Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

