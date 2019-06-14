WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPX. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

