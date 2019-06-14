Williams Jones & Associates LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Star Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Star Group LP has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.19.
Star Group Profile
Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.
