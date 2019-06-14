Williams Jones & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 51,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 401,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,233,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

