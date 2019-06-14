Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,700 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 12,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,213. The company has a market cap of $957.99 million, a P/E ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $37.39.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

