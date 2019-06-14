Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 259,700 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENBL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

