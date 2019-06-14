Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.71. 3,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 4%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/westwater-resources-nasdaqwwr-trading-down-4.html.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.