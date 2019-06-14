Weibo (WB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) recently:

5/31/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

5/31/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/28/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/24/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $45.54 price target on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Weibo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

5/22/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/20/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/11/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ WB opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.33. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

