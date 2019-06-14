Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS: HENKY):

6/12/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "HENKEL KGAA ADR's principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. "

6/6/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

