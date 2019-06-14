Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS: HENKY):
- 6/12/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 6/6/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/4/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/30/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/26/2019 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "HENKEL KGAA ADR's principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. "
Shares of HENKY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
