Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 69,001 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.01. 1,113,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,773,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

