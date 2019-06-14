Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after purchasing an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,457,468.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $163,055,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,639,093. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $108.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

