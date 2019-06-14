W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $900,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,679.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $360,803.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,805.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.99 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 89.86%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.