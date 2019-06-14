W Nicholas Howley Sells 17,083 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87.

On Tuesday, April 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total value of $7,793,606.26.

Shares of TDG opened at $473.06 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $489.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/w-nicholas-howley-sells-17083-shares-of-transdigm-group-incorporated-nysetdg-stock.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.