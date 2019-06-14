Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,610,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,857,000 after buying an additional 2,931,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $2,712,000. GCA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 539,458 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 371,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,417.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 198,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,585 shares of company stock worth $2,966,198. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

