Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,466,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,511,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,096,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

