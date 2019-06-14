VeriumReserve Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $757.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $375,102.00 and approximately $757.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.01542904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00072233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000718 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000497 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,201,403 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

