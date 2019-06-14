Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Cap of $33.79 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $15.72 or 0.00182317 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tokenomy and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $33.79 million and $4.59 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

