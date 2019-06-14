Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,902,000 after acquiring an additional 275,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after acquiring an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $145.34 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $395,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,825.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,259 shares of company stock worth $3,116,542 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/verisk-analytics-inc-nasdaqvrsk-stake-lifted-by-fiera-capital-corp.html.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.