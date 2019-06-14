Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Boosted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Verisign accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after buying an additional 485,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,284,000 after buying an additional 797,069 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 41,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,754,322 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,631,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,961,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,910,000 after purchasing an additional 138,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $210.06. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

