Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,647,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,680,000 after buying an additional 3,782,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,941,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,585 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,851.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,454,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18,640.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 988,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 810,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $74.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

