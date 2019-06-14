Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 6.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

