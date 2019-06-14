ValuEngine Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Hold

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.65 and a beta of 1.03.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $371,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $382,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,052,840. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

