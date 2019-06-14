Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) rose 20.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 351,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 220,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

The firm has a market cap of $199.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Up 20.9%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/valeura-energy-tsevle-stock-price-up-20-9.html.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.