UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:UPMKY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,225. UPM-Kymmene has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. UPM-Kymmene had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

