United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 193,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,675. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,470,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,690,075. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

