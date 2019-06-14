Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

UGP stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.26. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

