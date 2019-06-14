UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $41.18.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $75,828.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,393,223.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,219 shares of company stock worth $626,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 545.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 245.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

