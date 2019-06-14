UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €18.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.63 ($19.34).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.35 ($17.85) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

