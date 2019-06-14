U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

