Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.57 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,067,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,652,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. 32,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $443.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $548,467.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. William Blair started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

