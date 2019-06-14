Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $150.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total transaction of $8,382,173.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,845 shares in the company, valued at $20,185,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,860 shares of company stock worth $30,020,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

