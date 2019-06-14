TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,239,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $65,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

TJX stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,230 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

