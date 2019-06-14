Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,624,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,229 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,390,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,409,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 252,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,529. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

