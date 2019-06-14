Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $8.05 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,308 shares of company stock worth $36,421,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 2,426,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

