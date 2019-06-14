Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 40.29 ($0.53).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oddo Securities downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

TCG traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 15.16 ($0.20). 6,970,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $230.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Thomas Cook Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.10 ($1.53).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.