Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lessened by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 58,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $286.24 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.83 and a fifty-two week high of $288.07. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

