The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $51.13 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by ACG Wealth” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/the-coca-cola-co-nyseko-holdings-trimmed-by-acg-wealth.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.