TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.17% and a negative net margin of 99,471.43%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

