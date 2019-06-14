Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.87 Million

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report $537.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.60 million and the highest is $540.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $526.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $494,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,932,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,066.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,345 shares of company stock worth $3,751,648. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,099,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Teradyne by 2,983.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Teradyne by 3,764.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,106,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 808,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TER traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,102. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

