TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $10.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 259,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TELUS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,902,000 after purchasing an additional 119,816 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,379,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 747,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,996. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.04%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

