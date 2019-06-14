TCW Group Inc. Invests $553,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $8,482,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $494,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,932,999.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,066.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,648. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TCW Group Inc. Invests $553,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/tcw-group-inc-invests-553000-in-teradyne-inc-nyseter-stock.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.