Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Receives $58.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tc Pipelines stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

