T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a news impact score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted T-Mobile Us’ score:

TMUS opened at $74.45 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

