Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,035 shares during the quarter. Sykes Enterprises accounts for 3.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,956,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,459,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,297,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $22,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

