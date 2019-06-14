Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,200 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 1,013.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.16 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. RealPage’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,587,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $12,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,554,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,123,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,851 shares of company stock valued at $80,483,318. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RP. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

