Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,671 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,627. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,416. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

