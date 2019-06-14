Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.39.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

