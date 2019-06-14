Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Frank Pacholec Sells 1,931 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $177,536.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.57 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 519,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

