Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.54.

STLD stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $49.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In related news, insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 810.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 144.5% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 330,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

