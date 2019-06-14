State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DEA opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $147,062.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $927,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

